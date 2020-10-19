Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty team up for Cirkus

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, there were reports that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh will be teaming up for the adaptation of the 1982 release Angoor. Now, the makers have officially announced the film but not as an adaptation of Angoor.

The movie, which is titled Cirkus, has been announced as the Rohit Shetty’s version of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Well, Angoor was also inspired by the same play.

The movie will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.







T-Series, who is co-producing the film, posted on Instagram, “@itsrohitshetty & #BhushanKumar collaborate for #Cirkus. #RohitShetty’s take on Comedy of Errors, starring @ranveersingh, @hegdepooja, @jacquelinef143 & @fukravarun. #Cirkus starts next month in #Mumbai… Winter 2021 release. #tseries @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @tseriesfilms.”







The shooting Cirkus will start next month and it is slated to hit the big screens in winter next year.

This will be Rohit and Ranveer’s third collaboration. The two have earlier worked together in films like Simmba and Sooryavanshi (yet to release). However, Jacqueline and Pooja will team up with Ranveer and Rohit for the first time.

Talking about other films of Ranveer, the actor will next be seen in 83 which is slated to release on Christmas this year. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht lined up.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently busy with the shooting of Radhe Shyam, and Jacqueline has films like Kick 2, Attack, and Bhoot Police in her kitty.





