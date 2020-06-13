Rani Mukerji on Chalte Chalte clocking 17 years

Rani Mukerji, who made her acting debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996), has delivered several blockbuster films in her storied career. One of her career’s most successful films, Chalte Chalte (2003), completes 17th years of its theatrical release today.

On its 17th release anniversary, the award-winning actress reveals that Chalte Chalte is one of her most favourite films. She also reminisces about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and says, “Working with Shah Rukh has been one of my favourite things. It was Shah Rukh’s production and it was the first time I had visited Greece, Mikonos and Athens which is a fun memory for me. The beautiful blue and white houses were a landscape which I had not seen before. The island was just amazing to stay and shoot. Athens also has such stunning architecture, such heritage, so many things which speak of history! We had a very nice outdoor during Chalte Chalte.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/89LuS5pkReQ" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> The actress’ look was one of the major highlights of the film. It led to the trend of smoky eyes in India. Rani credits celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor for experimenting with her look, which became quite trendy back then.

“Mickey said, ‘Rani, I want to do something new’. And for me, Mickey has been such a senior person in the makeup industry. He has seen me from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). So, I trust Mickey blindly. He can do whatever he wants to do on my face. He said, ‘I am doing something new Rani, do not freak out or be paranoid. This is something that I want to try’. l said of course and that is when Mickey did the first smoky eyes and the rest is history. Today, everyone knows and does smoky eyes but back then, Mickey did it for the first time,” she says in conclusion.

Chalte Chalte, directed by Aziz Mirza, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2003.