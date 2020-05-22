Rani Mukerji looks back at Yuva as the film clocks 16 years

Yuva (2004), helmed by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam, did not leave the cash registers jingling upon its release 16 years ago, but the film did manage to wow audiences later on television and gain cult status over the years.

The political thriller, which revolved around students entering politics, received great critical acclaim, with Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan walking away with a lot of praise for their power-packed, sterling performances.

As Yuva completes 16 years of its theatrical release, Rani Mukerji takes a trip down the memory lane and reminisces about some of the best compliments that she received for her performance, particularly from the late actor Shammi Kapoor. She also reveals her most favourite song from the film.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Dh-X9oCHIY" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> “One of my favourite songs in the film is ‘Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shahad Shahad’. It is one of my favourite songs till date. The way Madhushree sang it, the way AR Rahman composed it and, of course, the way Brinda, the choreographer, and Mani Ratnam sir picturised the song, and Ravi K shot it – it was just magical,” says Rani.

On receiving praises from Shammi Kapoor for her performance in the film, the Hichki (2018) star says, “I distinctly remember, one of my all-time favourite actors, Shammi (Kapoor) Ji calling me about the ‘Kabhi Neem Neem’ song. He told me how much he loved my performance, especially the part where I am sitting on a chair and reacting to Abhishek’s dance.”

The actress goes on to share that she was very close to the late actor. “I was very close to him and I have always been a huge fan of his work, especially his songs. Hence, for him to call me and compliment me for the song was even more special and meant a lot to me.”

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Yuva also had Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Esha Deol on its ensemble cast.