  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Rani believes an actor’s gender has no role in a film’s success

Rani Mukerji (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bankrolled by Emmay Entertainment, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway hit screens in March and turned out to be a success at the ticket window. The film, which is based on the real-life tale of Sagarika Chakraborty whose children were taken away by the Norwegian government as they thought she was mistreating them, is now streaming on Netflix.

After a great theatrical run, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is touching people’s hearts on the streaming platform, with everyone showering praises on Mukerji’s riveting portrayal of Mrs Chatterjee.

Recently, the multiple-award-winning actress shared her thoughts on the commercial success of the film and what constitutes a ‘hit’ in the real sense of the term.

“The fact that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a hit today is because people want to see strong woman protagonists like this on the big screen. There is constant chatter, about whether women-centric films are box office draws. That concerns me. Of course, they are box office draws. A film is a hit when producers make money from it and it is not just about how much it collects at the box office because one should also factor in the cost of the film,” she said in a statement.

She also cleared the misconceptions around a hit film and added, “There is a lot of misconception about what a hit means and I think people should pay attention to this before passing judgment if a film is profitable. A good film will always bring people to the theatres and their gender has no role to play.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh on the primary cast.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

