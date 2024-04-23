JLR reveals first all-electric Range Rover

JLR aims for the Range Rover Electric to lead in electric propulsion, refinement, and luxury.

JLR said the testing has demonstrated Range Rover’s new-in house all-electric propulsion system. (Photo credit: JLR)

By: Vivek Mishra

The first all-electric Range Rover is set to be unveiled later this year, with a sneak peek already provided during testing in the Arctic Circle.

Parent company JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) showcased images and footage of the electric SUV undergoing final-stage testing in extreme cold, reaching temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

This uncamouflaged glimpse emphasised the prototype’s build quality, closely resembling its conventional counterpart with minor differences like the charging flap, as reported by the Daily Mail.

JLR aims for the Range Rover Electric to lead in electric propulsion, refinement, and luxury. Before its release, extensive testing in extreme temperatures, including searing desert heat, is required.

Tests in the Arctic focussed on the battery and Electric Drive Unit’s performance, with in-house assembly being a first for JLR.

The company has also developed software to manage traction without conventional ABS, enhancing response and refinement.

Thomas Mueller, executive director of project engineering at JLR, said: “Range Rover with electric power – means customary Range Rover luxury, refinement, and capability plus near-silent fully electric propulsion; with effortlessly smooth and relaxed journeys.

“To ensure we leave no stone uncovered, we are well underway with our physical testing and development programme, all designed to push Range Rover Electric to the extremes to ensure its capability remains unparalleled when it reaches you.”

While performance details remain undisclosed, the electric SUV will feature an 800V charging architecture for ultra-rapid charging.

Expected to offer performance comparable to the V8 model, it promises to be the smoothest and quietest Range Rover yet.

Battery range specifics are yet to be revealed, but estimates suggest around 400 miles on a single charge.

Initially, third-party batteries will be used, but JLR’s upcoming gigafactory aims to produce its own. Production will take place in Britain alongside other Range Rover models.

The Range Rover Electric will be built in Britain at the company’s Solihull plant. Given that the Range Rover starts at over £100,000, the all-electric model could ring in close to £150,000, according to the Daily Mail.