Ranbir Kapoor’s psychological thriller with Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood has announced a couple of big-ticket films in the past few weeks. Joining the growing list is actor Ranbir Kapoor’s next psychological thriller titled Animal. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios respectively, Animal will be directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh (2019). Joining Ranbir Kapoor on the star cast of the film are Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

The makers at midnight unveiled the audio teaser of Animal, giving a sneak peek into the world of the film. The over one-minute-long video begins with a creepy whistle and then it introduces viewers to Ranbir Kapoor’s character who is heard talking to his father about being reborn and love. The clip concludes with the sound of gunshots.

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor said in a statement: “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So, when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I am a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content, entertaining cinema, and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in Animal. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I cannot wait to start shoot for Animal.”







Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared: “I am very happy to associate with Bhushanji and T-Series family along with my home production Bhadrakali Pictures headed by my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga. I am very excited to call action and cut on Ranbir Kapoor. The exemplary Anil Sir, Bobby Ji, and sprightly Parineeti will be adding so much to the film.”

Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra and Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. The actor is also headlining hit filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s romcom with Shraddha Kapoor.











