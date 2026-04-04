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Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' team declines £65m Netflix offer, eyes bigger global box office returns

Team is positioning the project as a large-scale global theatrical event

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana

Ramayana is among the most expensive Indian film projects to date

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Producers of Ramayana have reportedly declined a £65 million streaming offer from Netflix
  • The two-part film is said to be mounted on a budget of around £370 million
  • Team is positioning the project as a large-scale global theatrical event
  • Cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi

Focus remains on theatrical ambition

The makers of Ramayana are understood to have rejected a substantial £65 million offer from Netflix for the film’s streaming rights, choosing instead to prioritise a wider theatrical strategy. The decision signals confidence in the film’s ability to generate higher returns through cinema releases before moving to digital platforms.

Betting on scale and long-term value

Mounted as a two-part epic with a reported budget of around £370 million, Ramayana is among the most expensive Indian film projects to date. By holding back from an early streaming deal, the producers appear to be aiming for sustained revenue across theatrical, satellite and eventual digital windows rather than a single upfront sale.

Star cast and global positioning

Led by Ranbir Kapoor, with Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles, the film is being developed with a global audience in mind. The scale of the production and casting choices reflect an effort to position Ramayana beyond the domestic market.

Digital release likely at a later stage

While a streaming debut has reportedly been ruled out for now, Ramayana is still expected to arrive on digital platforms after its theatrical run. The delay suggests a conventional release model, allowing the film to maximise box office potential before transitioning to OTT.

ranbir kapoorramayananetflixnamit malhotra

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