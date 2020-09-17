Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next to go on the floors in November?

It was in 2018 when Luv Ranjan announced a film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor as the male leads. There were reports that Deepika Padukone might join the film to play the female lead. However, it never went on the floors, and there was no development about it.

Last year, it was reported that Ajay has walked out of the film, and Deepika has also decided to not star in the movie. Well then, it was said that Ranjan has shelved the movie and will make another film with Ranbir. Soon, there were reports that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the film lead in the movie.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir and Shraddha will go on the floors in November this year. A source told the portal, “Come this November, Ranbir Kapoor will team up with Shraddha Kapoor to kick off Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited romantic film in Mumbai. It will be a brief schedule to start with, more of a test shoot to get hang of the guidelines, rules and regulations, and safety protocols to be followed for shooting in the midst of a pandemic. Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will fly off abroad for a marathon shoot.

“It’s all uncertain at this point of time and one can’t promise on exact timelines, but the tentative idea is to wrap up by April. It’s a romantic comedy and shooting shouldn’t take a lot of time unlike other films of Ranbir like Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ranbir will start one more film in April, the modalities of which are being worked upon at the moment,” added the source.

Talking about Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters, the source said, “Shraddha plays the character of a waitress in the film, while Ranbir plays the lover boy winning over the lady with his charm.”

Well, this will be for the first time Ranbir and Shraddha will be starring in a film together. We are sure their fans are excited about the two actors collaborating for a movie.