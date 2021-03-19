Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to arrive in December?

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited Hindi movies. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, the big-ticket fantasy drama has faced a slew of setbacks ever since hitting the shooting floor, missing several release dates over the past two years. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film in the last quarter of 2021.

A source in the know told a publication, “Brahmastra will release post-Diwali, probably in November-end or in the first or second week of December. A decision has been taken and the makers will soon make an announcement on the same.”

A trade source said, “While Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on November 19, Tiger Shroff’s actioner Heropanti 2 arrives in cinemas on December 3. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha arrives on Christmas but it might arrive a week earlier. Probably, Brahmastra might release on one of the slots which has not yet been taken like November 26 or December 10. If it comes on any other day in this period, it will face a clash.”







Ayan Mukerji, who has previously directed Wake Up Sid (2009), and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) with Ranbir Kapoor, is directing Brahmastra. It is being touted as one of the most expensive films to have ever come out from the house of Dharma Productions. Brahmastra has been planned as a three-part project, but since the first part has taken so much time in production, one wonders if the makers are going to attempt the next two parts.

