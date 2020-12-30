Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged, clarifies Randhir Kapoor

By Murtuza Iqbal







On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan were clicked at an airport in Mumbai. It was said that they are going on a vacation. However, there have been rumours that Ranbir and Alia are getting engaged today.

But, Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor has given a clarification on it and has stated that the two actors are not getting engaged. While talking to Indian Express, Randhir Kapoor said, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the New Year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

Well, a few days ago, in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had opened up about his wedding plans. The actor had stated, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”







On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film has been in the making for the past couple of years and was slated to release in December this year, but it has been once again postponed due to the pandemic.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Luv Ranjan’s next, Shamshera (completed), and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial which stars Ranveer Singh as the male. However, the film has not been announced officially.











