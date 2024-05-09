  • Thursday, May 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Ramesh Bhutada donates $1m for ‘Hindu causes’ in US

In March 2023, he donated $1m to the Florida-based Hindu University of America

Ramesh Bhutada

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN philanthropist Ramesh Bhutada has donated $1 million (£800m) to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) for Hindu causes in the US.

Houston-based businessman Bhutada during a recent gala of Hindu American Foundation committed the amount over the next four years to HAF.

In March 2023, he donated $1m to the Florida-based Hindu University of America, the only institution in the US whose mission is to provide education based on Hindu philosophy.

Participants of the HAF Gala in Houston also raised another $450,000 (over £360,000).

Addressing the gathering, tech entrepreneur from Silicon Valley Sundar Iyer shared his frightening experience of allegations of caste-based discrimination.

Iyer said that while California took it to the extreme of putting a target on the backs of the Indian and Hindu communities with the proposed SB403 bill that governor Gavin Newsom vetoed, the fallacious idea that the Hindu community could be engaging in widespread caste-based discrimination and violence could easily seep into corporate HR departments and local city ordinances via targeted pressure by anti-Hindu caste activists.

HAF executive director Suhag Shukla and Iyer underlined the need for the community to stay vigilant against such scenarios, a media release said.

(PTI)

Related Stories

News
Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party
UK
Hina Bokhari to lead Liberal Democrats in London assembly
News
Seven workers shot dead near Pakistan’s Gwadar port
News
UK’s first Asian mayor, Jagdish Sharma, completes 50 years of his first poll victory
News
Labour surges to biggest polling lead since Liz Truss’s tenure: Report
News
Pakistan, Iran explore ways to complete gas pipeline project
News
Neghat Khan to lead Nottingham council
INDIA
Sam Pitroda resigns from Congress after racist remarks
News
India, EU pledge joint efforts for Indo-Pacific stability
News
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour
US
‘Indian Americans support third term for Modi’
News
Bangladesh’s decision to reopen schools welcomed

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW