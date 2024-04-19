  • Friday, April 19, 2024
England’s oldest Test cricketer, Raman Subba Row, dies aged 92

Raman Subba Row, throughout his Test career, amassed 984 runs at an impressive average of over 46. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

RAMAN Subba Row, former England Test batsman, passed away at the age of 92, announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

At his passing, he held the distinction of being the oldest living men’s Test cricketer from England.

Subba Row’s cricketing journey began at Cambridge University before he joined the dominant Surrey team of the 1950s, which captured seven consecutive County Championships.

He later transferred to Northamptonshire and was named captain in 1958.

That same year marked the beginning of Subba Row’s international career with England, earning his first of 13 caps.

Notably, in 1961, he achieved centuries in both his debut and final Test matches against Australia. Throughout his Test career, he amassed 984 runs at an impressive average of over 46.

Following his retirement from playing, he shifted to a business career and managed the England cricket team during their 1981 tour of India and Sri Lanka.

Subba Row also played a significant role in cricket administration, serving as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board (the predecessor to the ECB) for five years starting in 1985 and later became one of the first match referees for the International Cricket Council (ICC), overseeing 160 fixtures.

Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket, expressed his condolences, stating, “It is sad to hear of the passing of Raman and I would like to extend deepest condolences on behalf of everyone at the ICC. Raman was a respected cricketer of his era, who went on to become the chair of the Test and County Cricket Board. He was also one of the earliest ICC match referees, officiating very ably in different parts of the world.”

ECB chairman Richard Thompson also reflected on Subba Row’s vast contributions, saying, “We are extremely saddened to hear of Raman’s passing. He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field — as a player, official, administrator and chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board.”

(AFP)

