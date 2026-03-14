Highlights

Ram Gopal Varma claims Aditya Dhar’s filmmaking has forced the industry to rethink big-budget storytelling

He suggests rivals are waiting for Dhar and actor Yami Gautam to “fumble and fall”

Varma also praised the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it “stratospheric level”

Varma says Dhar has shaken the film business

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said the success of Aditya Dhar has unsettled sections of the film industry, arguing that the director’s approach has changed expectations around big-budget storytelling.

Speaking to Rediff, Varma said Dhar’s work had altered the “grammar” of how films are made and staged on screen.

“You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business,” he said. “He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi.”

Varma claimed that in some regional industries, including Telugu cinema, large-scale action projects were being reworked after Dhar’s films raised the bar.

“Many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities,” he said. “So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones.”

Warning for Dhar and Yami Gautam

Varma also suggested that the filmmaker and his wife, actor Yami Gautam, may face heightened scrutiny after their recent successes.

Gautam recently received praise for her performance in the courtroom drama Haq, directed by Suparn Verma.

According to Varma, the couple will have to tread carefully as attention around their careers grows.

“Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution,” he said. “The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall.”

Varma praises Dhurandhar sequel trailer

Varma has also been vocal in his support for Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the espionage thriller Dhurandhar.

Sharing the trailer online, he described it as “stratospheric level” and wrote that Dhar was “on a rampage of revenge”.

Directed by Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Inspired by real events, the Dhurandhar series follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative working deep inside Karachi. The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is embedded within Pakistan’s criminal underworld while pursuing an ISI operative.