Ram Charan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022

Actor Ram Charan poses for pictures during the promotion of the upcoming Telugu-language period action drama film ‘RRR’ in Mumbai on December 20, 2021. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

2022 was a year filled with many box office hits. While many big-budget films performed below expectations at the box office, many unexpected ones did extremely well. Check to see if your favourite actor made the cut.

1. Kartik Aaryan

2022 was a successful year for Kartik Aaryan who gave two mega hits – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. The horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ earned around Rs 260 crores (£26 million) + worldwide while the romantic thriller ‘Freddy‘ did exceptionally well on OTT.

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn starred in ‘Drishyam 2‘, which surpassed all expectations and has earned Rs 298 crores (£29.7m) worldwide. The film is still running in theatres.

3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty co-starred in one of the biggest hits of 2022, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which received massive responses from the audiences and collected more than Rs 300 crores (£30m) at the box office.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir made a successful comeback this year with the blockbuster ‘Brahmasta: Part 1 Shiva,’ which grossed over Rs 400 crores (£40m) globally (gross). Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

5. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan gave his fans a reason to celebrate with his film ‘Vikram,’ which crossed over Rs 400 crores(£40m) at the global box office. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles.

6. Vikram

Vikram starred in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘PS – 1’ which earned around Rs 500 crores (£50m) (worldwide gross). Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Kartik Sivakumar were also part of the film.

7. Yash

The Pan India film ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’ was among the biggest hits of the year 2022 and grossed over Rs 1000 crores (£99.8m) at the box office.

8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan delivered the year’s second-biggest hit! ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, grossed approximately Rs 944 crores (£94.3m) in India. The global total is estimated to be around Rs 1,130 crores (£113m). The film has also been nominated for two Golden Globes.

9. Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starred in his own directorial debut, ‘Kantara,’ which not only did exceptionally well at the box office but also received widespread critical acclaim. The film had a budget of around £1.5m and grossed over Rs 390 crores (£39m) worldwide.