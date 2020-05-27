Rakul Preet Singh on movies releasing directly on OTT platforms

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has completely disturbed the release calendar in Bollywood. Several movies, which were set to hit the marquee, had to be postponed due to the global health crisis. Actress Rakul Preet Singh also had almost six of her upcoming movies at various stages of development, but all of them had to be put on hold due to the lockdown. However, she is not losing her cool over the situation.

“There is no point having a plan of action,” she tells a publication. “In fact, no one really does because we don’t know when people will be comfortable stepping out of their homes, especially because a film shoot requires a minimum of 100 people, which is quite crowded. Everyone is just hoping that we get a clean chit for shooting but that will only happen when you know that there is enough room for treatment.”

The actress, who has proved her acting prowess not only in Bollywood but also in the South Indian film industry, wants to get back to work as soon as possible. “Two of my Hindi films (Attack and Chale Chalo) were nearly finished and I was supposed to start the third, besides three other films in the South industry. Right now, I am hoping at least one place opens before the other, so I can sort those dates. That way everything does not come together.”

With theatres not opening anytime soon, a lot of filmmakers are opting for a direct to digital release for their movies. “Big films like a Sooryavanshi is a theatre film and people would like to come to cinemas to watch it. I would want these films to be out in cinema because the magic of the big screen is different,” she opines.

However, she adds that the final call has to be taken by the producers. “They want their product to be out because a lot of money is riding on it and they would want a digital release. Once the films are ready, it is a producer’s call to release it theatrically or digitally. They also things to normalize and films to come back in theatres but if they think digital is right, well you know they are the best ones to decide,” she concludes.