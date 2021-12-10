Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of the historic 1983 World Cup win

Rajkumar Hirani (Photo credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After unveiling the trailer of the much-anticipated film 83 recently, the makers have now released yet another impressive video featuring the prolific filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, reminiscing memories of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Building the anticipation even further, the new video features the successful filmmaker speaking his heart out about the historic Cricket World Cup win of 1983, citing how Indians took to the streets to celebrate the glorious win of the Indian cricket team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, 83 is slated to release on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

