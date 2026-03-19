Rajasthan Divas celebrated at UK Parliament

The London (UK) Chapter of the Rajasthan Foundation marked Rajasthan Divas with great enthusiasm at the UK Parliament on Tuesday (17) , celebrating the state’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing ties between Rajasthan and the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) diaspora.

The event was seamlessly compered by CA Mayuri Chordia, who also captivated the audience with a poetic tribute to the glory of Rajasthan. Adding to the cultural richness, Rekha recited verses by the renowned Rajasthani poet Kanhaiyalal Sethia.

In his address, CA Ajay Agrawal, President of the UK Chapter of Rajasthan Foundation, highlighted the organisation’s pivotal role as a bridge between the Rajasthan government and the global Rajasthani community. He emphasised that the foundation, directly chaired by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, actively promotes cultural exchange and facilitates investment opportunities for the state’s development.

Bob Blackman MP Eastern Eye

Chief Guest Padmashree Bob Blackman CBE MP spoke about the significance of Rajasthan Divas and praised the state’s rich heritage. Reflecting on his visit to Rajasthan, he underlined the importance of preserving cultural harmony in the UK. He strongly condemned recent incidents disrupting community peace, asserting that such actions are unacceptable and stressing that all communities must be allowed to celebrate their culture freely. His remarks earned him a standing ovation for being a strong voice for the Indian community in the UK Parliament.

Another distinguished guest, Lord Rami Ranger, highlighted the shared values between Indian and British societies, particularly respect for diversity and strong value systems. He noted that growing economic cooperation, including Free Trade Agreement prospects, reflects the natural synergy between the two nations. He described the celebration as a reflection of cultural, economic, and political success.

Lord Ranger Eastern Eye

A key highlight of the evening was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the South Asian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI) and the Rajasthan Foundation. The agreement, signed by Mahendrasinh C. Jadeja, Chairman – International Business & Trade Affairs at SACCI, and Ajay Agrawal, aims to further promote cultural ties and boost economic collaboration.

The event also featured a special video message from Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, which was widely appreciated. Additionally, Dr Manisha Arora IAS, Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation, joined live from Jaipur via video call, reinforcing the direct connection between the state leadership and the diaspora.

MoU Signed Eastern Eye

Awards were presented to donors, supporters, community leaders, and members of the cultural performance team in recognition of their contributions. The executive team of the London Chapter was also honoured for their dedication in making the celebration a grand success.The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Brij Haldania, marking the end of a memorable celebration that showcased Rajasthan’s heritage while strengthening global connections.