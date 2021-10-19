Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Business

Rajah Spices partners with SEWA to empower women farmers in Gujarat

SEWA members at work

By: Pramod Thomas

UK firm Rajah Spices has partnered with the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to empower women farmers in Gujarat who grow cumin and other spices, a statement has said.

As part of the initiative, 5p from every promotional pack of Rajah Spices sold in the UK is donated to SEWA to empower the lives of 2,400 cumin farmers in the state.

The majority of farmers in Gujarat are women with low income, and there is limited support if their crops fail due to poor weather or a bad harvest, the statement added.

The project has been running for more than three years, and the company hopes that the fund will provide vital financial and agricultural training to help improve their income and build a more secure future. The company will also monitor the project by visiting the communities at least once a year.

The partnership will also ensure training on essential farming practices, such as how to use natural pesticides and apply fertilizers effectively. Besides, SEWA will provide financial training and reliable market access to ensure they get a fair price for their crops.

Lillian Paschalidi, senior brand manager at Rajah, said: “Rajah has been present in the UK since 1931 and is proud to be at the heart of the community. This promotion builds on our longstanding work in Gujrat to directly empower thousands of women to give them a better future.

“We are excited to give our customers the chance to support this programme and help make a positive difference to their lives too.”

Farmer Kamiben Khegarbhai Ahir from Patan district said: “This training changed conventional farming and these new practices increased our income and improved our living standards.”

To know more- www.rajahspices.co.uk/sustainability

Eastern Eye

