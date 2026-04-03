Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian artwork of Raja Ravi Varma sets record with $17.9 million sale

Yashoda and Krishna

'Yashoda and Krishna' ranks as one of the artist's most accomplished works.

Saffronart
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AN INDIAN oil painting by 19th-century artist Raja Ravi Varma has sold for a record $17.9 million at an auction in Mumbai. It is the highest price paid for a modern Indian artwork.

Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart said the painting, "Yashoda and Krishna", shows the Hindu god Krishna with his mother while she milks a cow. It is also the highest price paid for a Varma artwork at auction worldwide.

The oil-on-canvas work was auctioned on Wednesday and went well above its estimated price of $8.6 million–$12.9 million.

"It is... the highest value work by an Indian artist sold at auction globally," Saffronart said.

The Times of India reported that the painting was bought by industrialist and vaccine tycoon Cyrus Poonawala.

"This national treasure deserves to be made available for public viewing periodically," Poonawala told the newspaper, adding that he would "endeavour to facilitate this".

Varma, born in 1848, is known for using European techniques in Indian subjects.

"Painted in the 1890s, when Ravi Varma was at the height of his career, 'Yashoda and Krishna' ranks as one of the artist's most accomplished works," Saffronart said, adding that the listed "national art treasure" had been part of a private collection.

The painting "exemplifies the artist's unparalleled mastery of oil painting and his pioneering naturalistic portrayal of Indian deities that helped define how modern India imagines its sacred narratives," Saffronart said.

auction recordcyrus poonawalaindian artraja ravi varmasaffronart

Related News

iran-war-fish-and-chips
Featured

Middle East war puts Fish and Chips shops 'under threat'

Seema-Malhotra-ethnicity-pay-gap
Featured

Big firms to report ethnicity and disability pay gaps under new law

Jaguar-Land-Rover
Business

Jaguar Land Rover halts Range Rover production

BR-Shetty-nmc-health
Business

NMC Health founder faces trial over alleged $5.4bn fraud

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us