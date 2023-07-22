Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Rahul Mishra to close India Couture Week 2023

As part of the 16 years celebration, the India Couture Week will present 16 artistic showcases by renowned couturiers.

Rahul Mishra

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated fashion designer Rahul Mishra will bring the curtains down on the 16th edition of the India Couture Week (ICW). The fashion gala, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and presented by Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace hotel here.

Mishra will present a collection that is built on the “core belief of uplifting artisans and highlighting Indian culture through ‘We The People’ initiatives that strives to draw enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of this narrative”, a press release stated.

“I am thrilled to be joined by ‘Hyundai’ this season, as a title partner for our Couture Festive 2023 showcase at India Couture Week 2023. With our shared visions of environmental consciousness, constant innovation and prime workmanship, this partnership feels natural and instinctual.

“With this showcase, we celebrate the coming together of cutting-edge technology and traditional values of simpler, sustainable living that shall shape the future,” the designer said.

The range will be an extension of the couture fall 2023 collection Mishra showcased at the Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this month.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said Mishra has been making an impact across the world with his work.

“The FDCI is extremely proud of his success – both domestic and international – having been a part of his journey since the very beginning at Couture Week. Since Hyundai also wanted to focus on Indian craftsmanship this season, Rahul was the perfect choice as his collection is an homage to the Indian artisan,” he added.

As part of the 16 years celebration, the India Couture Week will present 16 artistic showcases by renowned couturiers.

Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Modi remembers “maestro of melody” Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary
FILM
‘Barbie’ delayed in Pakistan’s Punjab province over ‘objectionable content’
FILM
‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India
MUSIC
Remembering Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, a look at his timeless melodies
MUSIC
Teaser for Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic track ‘Heeriye’ out
FILM
Amitabh Bachchan launches trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’
TOP LISTS
From ‘Bawaal’ to ‘Oppenheimer’, 5 best films to watch this weekend
NEWS
Mythologist claims Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ misquotes Bhagavad Gita
Entertainment
Open Door announces applications for acting and behind-the-scenes programmes
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri unveils trailer for series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’
NEWS
‘Top Chef’: Kristen Kish replaces host Padma Lakshmi for season 21
TOP LISTS
Birthday special: Timeless melodies of singer Armaan Malik
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW