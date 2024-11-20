  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Rafael Nadal bids farewell to tennis

By: EasternEye

RAFAEL Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis during the Davis Cup on Tuesday, ending a career that spanned 23 years. The 38-year-old’s final match saw him defeated in the quarter-finals as the Netherlands edged Spain 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, spoke to fans in Malaga during a retirement ceremony, reflecting on his journey and the legacy he leaves behind. “I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one,” he said. “I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same.”

He thanked those who supported him, including his uncle Toni Nadal, who coached him early in his career. “The titles, the numbers are there, so people probably know that, but the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person, from a small village in Mallorca,” Nadal added.

In an emotional ceremony, Nadal was honoured with a video montage at the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga. Messages poured in from tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, and former football stars like Raul and Andres Iniesta.

Nadal expressed gratitude for the friendships formed during his career and said he hopes to remain a good ambassador for tennis. “I am calm because I have received an education to take on what is coming next,” he said.

The final moments of Nadal’s career unfolded in the doubles decider after Carlos Alcaraz won his singles match to level the tie. Botic van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof secured victory for the Netherlands, marking the end of an era.

Alcaraz, seen by many as a potential successor, praised Nadal. “His legacy is going to be eternal,” Alcaraz said. “It is difficult, almost impossible, to feel that I should continue the legacy he has left.”

Tributes poured in from across the tennis world, including from Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer, who said Nadal’s memory will be “eternal.” In Paris, where Nadal won a record 14 French Open titles, his image was displayed near the Eiffel Tower, honouring his status as the “King of Clay.”

Former world number one Boris Becker also paid tribute, writing on social media, “What an absolute icon of sport period! There will never be another one like Rafa!”

