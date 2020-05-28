Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to take the Christmas slot of Laal Singh Chaddha?

On Eid 2020, Salman Khan was set to entertain audiences with his much-awaited offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhudheva. However, the film failed to keep its date with theatres due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Though there is no update on the new release date of the action entertainer, some media outlets report that the superstar is eyeing to drop the film on Christmas 2020. The said date is, however, currently reserved for Aamir Khan’s hugely anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:12pm PST

But if sources are to be believed, Laal Singh Chaddha is running far behind its schedule and will not be able to meet the deadline. On the other hand, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has a small portion left to be shot. The team will be completing it quickly after the lockdown is lifted. Since the upcoming Diwali slot is already booked by several biggies, it seems Khan may well have the Christmas slot this year.

As far as Laal Singh Chaddha is concerned, the movie may hit theatres in April 2021. “The unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving like clockwork, and Aamir was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali. However, the lockdown has put the brakes on his plans. Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release,” a source had earlier informed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.