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Radha Mehta’s 'SŪNNA' heads to Cleveland and IFFLA film festivals with a deeply personal narrative

SŪNNA, written and directed by Radha Mehta

Radha Mehta

The short film draws from Mehta’s own experience of hearing loss

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 31, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Short film selected for Cleveland International Film Festival and IFFLA
  • Inspired by director Radha Mehta’s lived experience of hearing loss
  • Follows a young musician rebuilding identity after sudden silence
  • Stars Anisha Nagarajan, Behzad Dabu and Alyssa Diaz

Festival selection for deeply personal short film

SŪNNA, written and directed by Radha Mehta, has been selected for the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The short film draws from Mehta’s own experience of hearing loss and focuses on themes of identity, memory and resilience.

A musician confronted by sudden silence

The story centres on a young Indian musician whose life is disrupted by unexpected hearing loss. As silence takes over, she is forced to confront not only the loss of music, but also her sense of self.

The narrative follows her gradual process of rebuilding through memory, touch and cultural connection, reshaping how she understands both sound and identity.

A filmmaker shaped by lived experience

Radha Mehta, who moved from engineering to filmmaking, brings a personal lens to the project. A graduate of the American Film Institute with additional degrees from Duke University and Kellogg, she has built a multidisciplinary creative career spanning film, music and visual art.

Her earlier work, including DOSH, Winds of Silence and Witness, has received international recognition, with SŪNNA continuing her focus on emotionally grounded storytelling.

- YouTube youtu.be

Cast and creative team support intimate narrative

The film features Anisha Nagarajan as Savita, alongside Behzad Dabu and Alyssa Diaz, with Aaliya Mehta also part of the cast.

Produced by Pallavi Sastry, with cinematography by Isue Shin, the film uses a sensory visual approach to reflect the shifting inner world of its protagonist, reinforcing its focus on perception and emotional change.

short filmhearing lossfilm festivalsouth asian

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