Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Racist who killed Asian cellmate 23 years ago could be freed in summer

At the time of the murder, Robert Stewart had 17 criminal convictions, out of 80 offences.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A racist who murdered Asian cellmate with table leg in 2000 could be freed in summer, the Mirror reported.

Robert Stewart, who was 20, was sentenced to life for killing Zahid Mubarek, 19 then, in his sleep in March 2000 at Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London. He then drew a swastika on the cell wall in blood.

When the incident happened, Mubarek was serving 90 days for stealing £6 of goods from a supermarket and was due to be released that morning.

Sentencing Stewart for a minimum 17 years and six months, Justice ­Grig­son said: “As you are a danger to yourself and to the public, custody for life is wholly appropriate.”

According to the report, a third parole hearing in summer may free Stewart as two earlier bids for a switch to an open prison were blocked.

“For everyone’s sake the Parole Board must get this one right. We must be sure he is no longer a danger,” a source was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Previously, the victim’s mother Sajida alleged during a public inquiry that the jail was ‘institutionally racist’. She added that Mubarek was made to share a cell with Stewart despite his outspoken racism.

Stewart was born in Greater Manchester. At the time of the murder he had 17 criminal convictions, out of 80 offences, and was awaiting trial on charges of harassment. He was thought to have played a part in the murder of another inmate by one of his friends, but was never charged.

Guards at various prisons reported Stewart had clear mental health issues and mental nurse Chris Kinealy diagnosed him as a psychopath in November 1999.

Mubarek was a first-time prisoner and was five hours from the end of a 90-day sentence at the time of the murder.

According to officials, his brushes with the law occurred to fund a growing dependence on drugs.

Ex-prison governor Ian Acheson told the Mirror that the Parole Board would be ‘risk averse’ due to the ‘notorious nature’ of Stewart’s crime.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pompeo claims India informed him Pakistan was preparing for nuclear attack post-Balakot surgical strike
UK
Photographer Bunshri Chandaria to launch artist book depicting dementia experience at museum event on January…
News
About two dozen US State judges travelling to India for dialogue, consultations
UK
Alzheimer’s Research UK welcomes government’s vision to tackle dementia crisis
UK
HMRC urges 3.4 million customers to complete self assessment of tax returns
News
Aspiring Tory MPs offered lessons on ‘white resentment’
News
Pakistan imports 2200 luxury vehicles despite strict foreign exchange control: Report
News
Indian university warns against screening of BBC documentary on Modi
News
‘They have blood on their hands’: Family blames government and Probation Service for…
UK
Banknote printer De La Rue refutes corruption allegations in India
News
Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared ‘democratic values’ with India:…
News
Taliban may use funds for buying Blowfish drones from China: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW