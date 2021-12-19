Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 477,158
Total Cases 34,733,194
Today's Fatalities 289
Today's Cases 7,145
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 477,158
Total Cases 34,733,194
Today's Fatalities 289
Today's Cases 7,145

News

Racist remark: Met Police officer sacked

By: Pramod Thomas

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was proven at a disciplinary hearing, a statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said. 

PC Harry Chandler, based at a North East Borough Command police station, was sacked following an investigation by IOPC.

Chandler faced allegations that he used a racial remark in a WhatsApp text exchange with another police constable regarding which area of London to live in.

The two-day hearing, which concluded on Friday (17), was told the officer used the P-word while discussing renting a flat.

The independently chaired disciplinary panel has found that PC Chandler had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to equality and diversity and discreditable conduct. The officer admitted the allegation and will also be placed on the barred list preventing him from future employment within the police service.

Regional Director Graham Beesley said: “PC Chandler’s offensive use of language in his WhatsApp messages came to light while we investigated the photographs taken at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry’s murders by former Met officers Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer.

“His dismissal sends a clear message that the use of offensive language, whether on or off duty, is wholly unacceptable.”

Messages from PC Chandler were found on a phone belonging to former officer Lewis during the initial investigation into the sharing of the crime scene photographs.

The IOPC then received a separate referral from the MPS on 24 July 2020 and completed the investigation in May 2021. Lewis’s failure to challenge the messages was among the allegations put to a recent accelerated hearing organised by the MPS when he was dismissed from the force, following his conviction for misconduct in public office.

According to the statement, IOPC investigators obtained the account of Chandler, analysed WhatsApp messages and obtained witness statements.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Castleford man dies after falling from a Leeds car park
News
More funding, vaccine ambassadors to boost vaccine uptake
News
Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK government
UK
London declares ‘major incident’ over Omicron spread
INDIA
Man beaten to death in India for attempted ‘sacrilege’ at Sikh shrine
News
Mayors address climate migration challenge
UK
Co-founder of UK’s Gurdwara Aid Gurdeep Singh dies at 59
News
Johnson takes ‘responsibility’ for by-election disaster
UK
Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, says study
News
Anoopam Mission bags landmark appeal to erect Hindu crematorium
News
UK reports record 93,045 Covid-19 cases as Omicron surges
News
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Castleford man dies after falling from a Leeds car park
Racist remark: Met Police officer sacked
More funding, vaccine ambassadors to boost vaccine uptake
Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK government
London declares ‘major incident’ over Omicron spread
Man beaten to death in India for attempted ‘sacrilege’ at…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE