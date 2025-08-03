Skip to content
 
Rachel Reeves says no to wealth tax amid growing calls

Reeves has faced calls from Labour MPs, unions, and former minister Anneliese Dodds to impose new taxes on the savings, investments and property of the wealthy.

Rachel Reeves

Reeves said that measures in the last budget already targeted the wealthy.

Vivek Mishra
Aug 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves has indicated there will be no wealth tax, saying those with the “broadest shoulders” have already contributed through existing levies.

Dodds told the Sky News Electoral Dysfunction podcast that the Wealth Tax Commission had “looked at the operation of lots of different wealth taxes” and set out how one could work in the UK. She said she hoped the Treasury was considering the evidence and other proposals.

“We got rid of the non-domicile status in our tax system, so people who make Britain their home have to pay their taxes here. We introduced increased taxes on private jets, on second homes, and increased capital gains tax, so I think we’ve got the balance right in terms of how we tax those with the broadest shoulders,” she said.

Reeves said decisions on tax would be made in the budget, adding that the government’s priority was to grow the economy, attract investment and create jobs.

The Times reported that she is preparing to raise taxes in the autumn budget to address a £30 billion gap in public finances.

