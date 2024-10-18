  • Friday, October 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Reeves to raise inheritance tax in budget: report

‘A number of possible changes to inheritance tax exemptions and reliefs are under consideration’

FILE PHOTO: Rachel Reeves attends a conversation with U.K. CEO of GroupM Karen Blackett in Liverpool, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble.

By: Pramod Thomas

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves will increase the amount of money raised from inheritance tax at her Oct. 30 budget, the BBC reported on Friday (18) without providing further details of what changes will be made to the measure.

Reeves’ first fiscal statement since Labour’s July election victory will set out how she intends to fix a huge shortfall in the government’s day-to-day budget while sticking to pledges not to raise the main taxes paid by what it calls ‘working people’.

A number of possible changes to inheritance tax exemptions and reliefs are under consideration, the BBC reported without citing named sources.

When asked for comment on changes to inheritance tax, the finance ministry said it did “not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events”.

The tax is paid at a rate of 40 per cent on the value of estates above a threshold of £325,000- which has not changed since 2009.

It is currently paid after only 4 per cent of deaths, raising about £7.5 billion($9.80bn) per year.

Within inheritance tax there are allowances for transferring family homes to younger generations, as well as business and agricultural reliefs.

From the budget as a whole, Reeves is said to be looking at introducing tax rises and spending cuts to the tune of £40bn, as she looks to put investment into services while also stabilising the fiscal situation.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Indian intelligence officer charged in US over plot to kill Pannun
HEADLINE STORY

Asian entrepreneurs urge ministers to remove barriers to growth
News

Inequality continues for BAME, overseas-trained doctors: GMC report
News

Sara Sharif had 71 external injuries, court hears
News

Labour selects MPs for Commons committees
News

Bomb threats disrupt 19 Indian flights over three days
News

Fireworks banned in Delhi ahead of Diwali to fight smog
News

Bangladesh Islamist chief seeks extradition and trial of Hasina
News

Assisted dying bill introduced in parliament
News

Pakistan terminates power purchase contracts to cut costs, saving £1.13bn
News

Lahore college closed amid protests over rape as police find no evidence
US

Harris vows to repair ‘broken immigration system’
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Reeves to raise inheritance tax in budget: report
Kusal Mendis Mendis guides Sri Lanka to T20 series win over West…
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Indian intelligence officer charged in US over plot to kill…
‘Sweet Bobby’ sparks calls for legal reform on catfishing
Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra ton puts New Zealand in command against India
‘I love London’s anonymity’