  Monday, June 28, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148
Entertainment

Race 4 expected to begin production by end of the year

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez during the music launch of Race 3. (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

In spite of the fact that Race 3 (2018) failed to meet the high expectations of the audience at the box office, producer Ramesh Taurani is set to take the franchise forward with its fourth installment.

According to reports, Race 4 is in the works at Tips Industries and the makers plan to take it to the floor by end of the year. The film is currently at the scripting stage. Shiraz Ahmed, who has worked on all three installments of the successful franchise, has come onboard to work on the fourth part as well.

Ramesh Taurani will lock in a director soon and the casting will take place only after the script is ready. The first two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan, whereas the third part was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

The first two parts of the franchise had Saif Ali Khan in central characters. However, Race 3 saw superstar Salman Khan taking the charge. As of now, there is no update on whether Saif Ali Khan will reprise his role in the fourth installment or Salman Khan will take the franchise forward.

Meanwhile, producer Ramesh Taurani is presently looking forward to the direct-to-digital premiere of his two upcoming productions – Hungama 2 and Bhoot Police. Both films are set to premiere on the streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar. While Hungama 2 is slated to start streaming in July, the team is yet to lock the official premiere date for Bhoot Police.

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash on the lead cast along with Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in important supporting characters. Bhoot Police, on the other hand, features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in starring roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

