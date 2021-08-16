Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White

By: Mohnish Singh

Writer-director Raaj Shandaliyaa, who made his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl (2019), has joined hands with Sandeep Singh to produce filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s next directorial White. Shandaliyaa and Singh will bankroll the upcoming project under their respective banners Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez.

Announcing the project, Shandaliyaa said in a statement, “Sandeep and I have always been looking for an opportunity to create great cinema together and tell untold stories to the world. Today, I feel extremely blessed that we are finally coming together along with visionary director Mr Mahesh Manjrekar. I was really taken aback when I heard the script and I am sure through this story people will see different colours of Mahesh in White.”

Singh said, “The distance between dreams and reality is action. I took one today by joining the hands with Mahesh. I never stop dreaming and neither does Mahesh. Happy to be a part of his dream and journey.”

Manjrekar Shared, “I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I cannot wait to begin giving White its true colour.”

While the project has been officially announced, there is no update on its casting. The team is expected to reveal the cast of the film soon. The makers are aiming to release White on Dussehra 2022.

