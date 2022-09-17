Website Logo
  Saturday, September 17, 2022
R Balki recalls directing Chup

The film also recalls Guru Dutt’s depression after his film Kagaz Ke Phool was trashed by critics.

R. Balki (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of the release of ‘Chup: The Revenge of the Artist’, filmmaker R Balki opened up about shooting a few sequences of the project in Mumbai, especially at JJ School of Arts.

“Chup relates to the life of an artist, and the School was a perfect location for us. It’s one of the most stunning architecture we have in Mumbai. We shot in Kipling’s bungalow inside the campus. It was an unforgettable experience with tremendous support from the faculty and the management there,” Balki shared.

‘Chup’ is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller and is a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film’s director of photography (DOP), Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer which saw Sunny Deol trying to track down a serial killer — an unusual one at that, as this particular criminal carves stars into his victims’ bodies as they kill them. Their target is film critics, who get a rating carved on their forehead as they are mercilessly murdered.

The film also recalls Guru Dutt’s depression after his film Kagaz Ke Phool was trashed by critics. There are some very questionable dialogues such as, “A film is a director’s baby, kisse ke bacche ka rape kaise kar sakte ho?” and Pooja Bhatt emphasises the film’s point and messaging, “You critics are killers.” (ANI)

