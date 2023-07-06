Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Quiz issues warning over ‘tough’ trading conditions

Tarak Ramzan opened first Quiz store in Glasgow in 1993

Tarak Ramzan

By: Pramod Thomas

FASHION retailer Quiz has issued a warning over ‘tough’ trading conditions and projected a ‘gloomy’ outlook for the months ahead.

The Glasgow-based firm reported a rise in annual profit but a slide in demand for its fashions more recently, The Times reported.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3 million in the year to the end of March, up from £800,000. Its revenue rose by 17 per cent to £91.7 million. But, sales fell by 15 per cent to £23.2 million in the three months to the end of June.

According to the company, inflationary pressure on consumer demand and tough comparatives from the previous year were the major reasons behind the drop in sales.

The company stated that it had experienced a “significant rebound” during the period ending in March. However, it subsequently faced a decline in sales over the past few months.

Shares of the company fell by 11.7 per cent on Wednesday (5).

“The trading environment in the opening months of the new financial year has been tough, reflecting the widely publicised external economic factors impacting consumer demand,” Tarak Ramzan, 70, founder and chief executive of the Quiz Group, was quoted as saying by The Times.

He added that it looked set to continue in the second half of the financial year.

The Times reported that the retailer expects profit before tax for the year to be similar to that in the past 12 months.

Ramzan opened his first retail store in Glasgow in 1993 and began trading with three stores in Scotland. Quiz has now grown to over 150 stores and concessions in most of the major shopping centres and high streets across the UK.

With over 60 franchises in Europe and Asia the Quiz brand has also grown worldwide. The company employs more than 1000 members of staff in the UK alone.

The online store was launched in 2005 and has grown to become an important part of its multi-channel operation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
MPs question banks over poor savings rates
INDIA
Goldman Sachs bullish on Indian equities
Business
Fashion brands take the lead in green shipping
HEADLINE STORY
Women-led SMEs to ‘benefit from India-UK trade deal’
Business
Revenue of India’s fantasy sports surges 24% during IPL 2023
INDIA
HDFC Bank’s merged loan book at £216bn
INDIA
HSBC launches private banking in India
PAKISTAN
Pakistan set to become fourth biggest IMF debtor
PAKISTAN
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
Business
Pakistan secures critical $3 billion IMF bailout
INDIA
Hinduja firm’s bid for Reliance Capital gets lenders’ nod
HEADLINE STORY
No commitments on immigration in trade talks with India: UK
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW