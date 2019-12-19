VERSATILE actress Vrushika Mehta has delighted television audiences in a variety of projects and shown off her remarkable range.

The talented actress is currently playing a key role in ZEE TV drama serial Yeh Teri Galiyan and looking forward to taking on even more challenges.

Eastern Eye caught up with popular small screen star Vrushika Mehta to talk all things television and acting.

What was your favourite TV show growing up?

I was totally in awe of Shakalaka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Shararat. I had that Sanju’s pencil and used to say the Shararat mantra all the time.

How did you feel seeing yourself on TV for the first time?

Seeing myself on TV was hard to believe for me. I never thought of becoming an actor, so something that happens to you unexpectedly brings you more happiness.

You have acted in a wide array of projects, but which has given you the greatest joy?

My first show will always be close to my heart. Dil Dosti Dance changed my life completely and brings a smile on my face every time I think of that time. I cherish those memories.

Tell us about your current project?

I am working on a show called Yeh Teri Galiyan. It has been a year now. This show has helped me to mature as an actor and be more versatile.

What is the master plan going forward?

I always believe in going with the flow, so I really don’t plan.

What would be your dream role?

My dream role is Rani Mukerji’s role in Black. I still get goosebumps when I watch that movie. I want to challenge myself to do something like that.

What do you enjoy watching on TV?

I still binge-watch Friends because it totally helps me get rid of stress.

What inspires you?

The attitude of not quitting inspires me the most. At every step of life, we have to try new things that come our way. So quitting is not an option, just bring on a smile and keep trying.