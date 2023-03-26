Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

FOOTBALL

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submits new bid for Manchester United

Current American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) and his brother Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani are pictured during the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SHEIKH Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, has submitted an improved bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, people familiar with the matter said.

Sheikh Jassim had made an earlier bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation.

No financial details of the new bid have been revealed.

Sky Sports News earlier reported that the bid was believed to be worth around £5 billion ($6.12 billion) but later reports on its website did not mention the figure.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Manchester United’s American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources said.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Goeff Hurst urges players to enjoy the game as the ‘career is short’
Sports
Yorkshire racism: Bresnan accused of making racist comment towards Rafiq’s sister
Sports
Ministers announce plans for football regulator
Sports
Govinda Rathod, football coach from Mumbai slum, becomes role model for teenagers in India
HEADLINE STORY
BBC receives more than 200 ‘racism’ complaints over presenter’s comment on England’s all-white Lionesses
News
English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions
Sports
Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme is only going to get bigger and better: Former…
Sports
Dilan Markanday to British south Asian players: If you’re good enough, you can…
HEADLINE STORY
Who is Brandon Khela? The first British South Asian who signed professional contract…
HEADLINE STORY
British South Asian midfielder Zidane Iqbal signs long-term deal with Man United
Sports
Sunil Chhetri becomes joint 5th highest goalscorer in international football history
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW