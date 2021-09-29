Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

Entertainment

Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna goes de-glam in the Allu Arjun starrer

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 poster (Photo from Mythri Movie Makers’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the makers of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 have now unveiled the first look poster of the female lead of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna.

Producers Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share the actress’ first look poster. They tweeted, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj’s heart melts at the sight of his love Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @PushpaMovie.”

The makers also revealed that a song on Rashmika’s character is in the works. They posted, “#Srivalli song release works in progress! More details soon #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @PushpaMovie.”

After having a look at the first look poster, we can say that Rashmika will be seen in a de-glam avatar in Pushpa. This is the first film of Rashmika and Allu Arjun, and the moviegoers are excited to watch their fresh pairing.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part titled Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 is slated to release on Christmas this year. The movie is shot in Telugu but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Pushpa will be clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The Kabir Khan’s directorial is shot in Hindi but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns avoids clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, gets postponed to July 2022
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to remake Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit Driving License
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about the hate she received after getting famous
NEWS
Adobe sets-up UK Creative Council led by Riz Ahmed
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar wrap up Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele
Entertainment
ZEE Studios sets November 11 for the theatrical release of their next Punjabi film Fuffad…
Entertainment
Indian PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun
Entertainment
Shamshera: First look poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveiled on the actor’s…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer might get a…
Entertainment
Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square NYC
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fuel crisis: Johnson rules out priority access for key workers
Ek Villain Returns avoids clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, gets…
Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna goes de-glam in the Allu…
Akshay Kumar to remake Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit Driving License
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about the hate she received after…
Adobe sets-up UK Creative Council led by Riz Ahmed