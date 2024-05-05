  • Sunday, May 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Wife of doctor who drove car off a cliff seeks leniency

Prosecutors said Dharmesh Patel intentionally drove his Tesla car off a 300-ft Devil’s Slide cliff face near San Francisco on January 2, 2023

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

The wife of an Asian-origin doctor in the US, who drove his family off a cliff in his car last year, has pleaded with a judge not to jail him, according to media reports.

Neha Patel’s husband, Dharmesh, 43, a radiologist from Pasadena, Los Angeles, has been charged with attempting to murder his wife and their two children.

Prosecutors said he intentionally drove his Tesla car off a 300-ft Devil’s Slide cliff face on the Pacific Coast Highway near San Francisco on January 2, 2023.

The couple and their daughter, suffered serious injuries in the crash, while their son was unharmed. Rescue workers had to use a helicopter to reach the car wreckage.

Patel has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have asked a San Mateo County Superior Court judge to grant him entry into a two-year mental health treatment programme that would lead to all of the charges against him being dropped if he completes it.

Speaking for the first time after the crash in court via a video call, Neha (42) told the judge on May 2 that her husband had suffered a psychotic episode before the crash and that his condition was treatable.

Neha said she missed her “best friend” and wanted to see her family reunited. “I don’t want to see Dharmesh prosecuted with any of his charges,” she told the judge. “We’re not a family without him.”

She added that seeing her children in constant pain was “one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure”.

Patel, who has been in custody since the crash, became emotional in the dock as he listened to his wife about his children’s plight.

Neha had sustained serious injuries after the crash and was hospitalized.

San Mateo County prosecutors, however, have filed motions opposing the request. Closing arguments are scheduled for May 10.

Related Stories

News
Sunak promises to work ‘as hard as ever’
News
Canada has ‘political compulsion’ to blame India: Minister
News
Labour’s Richard Parker defeats Andy Street in West Midlands mayoral contest
News
Andy Burnham wins third term as Greater Manchester mayor
News
Sadiq Khan wins London mayor race
News
Police arrest Indian opposition party’s social media chief
UK
New Labour police commissioner in Nottinghamshire to prioritise trust in force
News
Royal family to relinquish patronages of 200 charities
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
UK
London mayoral turnout dips compared to last election
News
Canada charges three Indians with murder of Nijjar
News
Bill Gates optimistic of polio eradication in next decade

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW