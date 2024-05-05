Wife of doctor who drove car off a cliff seeks leniency

Prosecutors said Dharmesh Patel intentionally drove his Tesla car off a 300-ft Devil’s Slide cliff face near San Francisco on January 2, 2023

By: Shajil Kumar

The wife of an Asian-origin doctor in the US, who drove his family off a cliff in his car last year, has pleaded with a judge not to jail him, according to media reports.

Neha Patel’s husband, Dharmesh, 43, a radiologist from Pasadena, Los Angeles, has been charged with attempting to murder his wife and their two children.

Prosecutors said he intentionally drove his Tesla car off a 300-ft Devil’s Slide cliff face on the Pacific Coast Highway near San Francisco on January 2, 2023.

The couple and their daughter, suffered serious injuries in the crash, while their son was unharmed. Rescue workers had to use a helicopter to reach the car wreckage.

Patel has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have asked a San Mateo County Superior Court judge to grant him entry into a two-year mental health treatment programme that would lead to all of the charges against him being dropped if he completes it.

Speaking for the first time after the crash in court via a video call, Neha (42) told the judge on May 2 that her husband had suffered a psychotic episode before the crash and that his condition was treatable.

Neha said she missed her “best friend” and wanted to see her family reunited. “I don’t want to see Dharmesh prosecuted with any of his charges,” she told the judge. “We’re not a family without him.”

She added that seeing her children in constant pain was “one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure”.

Patel, who has been in custody since the crash, became emotional in the dock as he listened to his wife about his children’s plight.

Neha had sustained serious injuries after the crash and was hospitalized.

San Mateo County prosecutors, however, have filed motions opposing the request. Closing arguments are scheduled for May 10.