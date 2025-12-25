Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Public bodies no longer required to disclose cost of union paid time off

Public sector bodies such as the NHS, schools and government departments will no longer be required to publish data on so-called facility time, and ministers will lose the power to impose a cap on spending.

ON strike

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union stand on a picket line on the first day of a five-week strike by passport office workers, in London on April 3, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TAXPAYERS will no longer be told how much public money is spent on paid time off for trade union duties under changes introduced by the Labour government, according to figures reported by The Times.

Public sector bodies such as the NHS, schools and government departments will no longer be required to publish data on so-called facility time, and ministers will lose the power to impose a cap on spending. The reforms come despite new figures showing that £106.7 million was spent on facility time last year.

Facility time allows union representatives to carry out duties including representing members in grievances and disciplinary cases, training, and discussions with management. The overall bill remains below pre-pandemic levels but has risen each year since 2021-22, reported The Times.

Spending stood at £148.7 million in 2019-20 before falling to £98.1 million in 2020-21 and £89.3 million in 2021-22. It then increased to £96.8 million in 2022-23, £98.2 million in 2023-24 and £106.7 million last year.

The Employment Rights Act, which received royal assent last week, introduces a presumption that the amount of time a union representative considers “reasonable” must be accepted unless challenged successfully at an employment tribunal. It also extends paid time off to equality representatives.

Government documents said: “Despite the fact that most union representatives do receive paid time off, this is often insufficient to allow them to carry out all of their trade union duties and many union representatives use significant amounts of their own time to do so.”

The biggest increase last year was in the NHS, where spending rose from £17.1 million to £35.8 million.

Smaller rises were recorded in the civil service and education, while spending fell in local authorities.

employment rights actlabour governmentnhspublic spendingtrade unions

Related News

Indian national arrested in Birmingham for people smuggling social media adverts
News

Indian national arrested in Birmingham for people smuggling social media adverts

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse
News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views
News

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record
News

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

More For You

NHS

Ministers say this is the most reliable measure of performance-related terminations. (Representational image: Getty)

NHS dismissals near 7,000 as Streeting backs ‘zero tolerance’ on performance

THE NHS recorded close to 7,000 staff dismissals in 2024/25, the highest number since records began in 2011.

The total marks a rise from about 4,000 dismissals two years earlier. More than half of the cases were linked to capability, which under NHS rules applies when staff are unable to meet the basic requirements of their role. Other dismissals were due to misconduct and redundancy, reported GB News.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us