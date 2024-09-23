Study finds psilocybin outperforms antidepressants in long term

Psilocybin, derived from psychedelic plants, has been used in various cultures for centuries to induce spiritual experiences. (Photo: iStock)

By: EasternEye

PSILOCYBIN, the psychedelic compound found in ‘magic mushrooms,’ offers longer-lasting benefits compared to standard antidepressants, according to a study. These benefits include improved well-being, greater meaning in life, and enhanced social functioning.

The study compared two treatments for depression: one using psilocybin and the other using the antidepressant escitalopram, an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor). After six weeks, both treatments showed similar reductions in depressive symptoms such as sadness and negative emotions.

SSRIs are a class of drugs used to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which can positively affect mood, emotion, and sleep.

“However, this work shows that psilocybin outperformed escitalopram in several measures of well-being, meaning in life, work, and social functioning. These results appeared to be maintained over a 6-month follow-up period,” said lead researcher Tommaso Barba, a PhD candidate from Imperial College London.

“In previous work, we found that psilocybin also improves sexual drive, unlike SSRIs, which tend to lower libido in many patients. So, overall it seems psilocybin might provide additional mental health benefits,” Barba added. The findings were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

The researchers suggested that psilocybin might be an alternative for patients who do not respond to SSRI treatment, though this aspect was not specifically tested in the study.

Psilocybin, derived from psychedelic plants, has been used in various cultures for centuries to induce spiritual experiences. However, it remains experimental in modern medicine and is not approved for general use, said David Erritzoe, clinical director and deputy head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London.

“It is administered in highly controlled and protected environments. These precautions are not present in recreational use, which can have unpredictable and potentially harmful effects, especially for those with mental health issues,” Erritzoe explained.

The study involved 59 patients, with 30 receiving a single dose of psilocybin and 29 taking a six-week course of escitalopram. Participants received around 20 hours of psychological support over the study period and were followed up for six months.

After six months, both groups showed significant improvements in depressive symptoms. However, the group treated with psilocybin reported greater improvements in social functioning and psychological connectedness.

“The greater improvement in the psilocybin group in areas like psychosocial functioning, meaning in life, and psychological connectedness suggests the need for further research,” the authors noted.

Improving connectedness and finding greater meaning in life can enhance a person’s quality of life and long-term mental health, Erritzoe said. “The study suggests that psilocybin therapy might be a more holistic treatment option for depression, addressing both symptoms and overall well-being,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)