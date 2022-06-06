Website Logo
  • Monday, June 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Islamic nations at odds with India

India gave a hard-hitting response to Islamic nations describing OIC’s remarks on Prophet row as ‘unwarranted and narrow-minded’.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PM Modi made assiduous efforts to fortify relationships with countries in the Gulf region. (Photo credit should read MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India on Monday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its criticism of the country in the wake of the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India categorically rejects the OIC Secretariat’s “unwarranted and narrow-minded comments” and asserted that New Delhi accords the highest respect to all religions.

“The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India,” Bagchi said.

He said strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma while it expelled the party’s Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries over their comments.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Bagchi said, “It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests”.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries on the comments by the OIC.

“We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,” he said.

The OIC had slammed India for the comments against the Prophet even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
No-confidence vote: How to oust a Conservative leader
News
Confidence vote chance for Johnson to ‘draw a line and move on’
News
Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to a close: What happens next for the monarchy?
News
Overworked and under rested health staff ‘pose same risk on roads as intoxicated drivers’
News
Boris Johnson was jerred because people are fed up: Keir Starmer
News
Ed Sheeran to crown queen’s four-day jubilee party
INDIA
How many people thought this was okay: Priyanka Chopra on body spray ads…
News
London commuters urged to avoid strike-hit network on Monday
News
History on wheels: Queen’s iconic Gold State Coach to appear at Platinum Jubilee…
News
Do you have insomnia? Doctors will prescribe an app now instead of sleeping…
HEADLINE STORY
Did Basu’s views on race cost him top police job?
INDIA
Countries should make long-term policies to deal with soil health crisis: Sadhguru
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Longstanding kidney advocate and transplant recipient Kirit Modi given MBE
Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood dance move; Priyanka reacts
Sri Lankan court lifts ban on detained Russian Aeroflot flight…
Expressions of inclusion
How a dance studio is helping disabled people find their…
No-confidence vote: How to oust a Conservative leader