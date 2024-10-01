Proceeds from Antara Martins’ book to fund education for girls in India

By: EasternEye

ANTARA Martins, a 17-year-old writer, has released her debut poetry collection, Poison, with all proceeds going towards Pratham UK’s Second Chance Programme.

This initiative supports women and girls in India who were forced to discontinue their education, helping them complete their high school diploma while providing life skills and emotional support.

Antara’s motivation for this cause stems from her belief in the transformative power of education. “Education is far more than just a path—it is a promise. A promise of hope, of rising above circumstance, of dreaming beyond limits,” she said.

The Poison collection reflects themes of love, ambition, and rivalry, marking her personal journey into adulthood. It will fund education for women through Pratham, with an additional boost from a donor who has pledged to match the funds raised by the book sales.

Antara explained her choice to support this programme: “Through this initiative, I want to ensure that every girl and woman who has been denied education can reclaim her future, her hope, and her opportunities.”

Pratham UK’s executive director, Nick Sankey, praised her efforts, stating, “Antara’s generosity reflects the spirit of transformation that drives Pratham’s mission. Her decision to donate proceeds to the Second Chance Programme opens doors for countless women.”

Antara’s passion for empowering women aligns with her leadership in other areas. She serves as co-CEO of Youth Against Sexual Assault and is an active writer and athlete. She also runs a popular blog, attracting over 100,000 visitors.

For more information on Poison and how to support Pratham’s initiative, visit: Pratham UK.