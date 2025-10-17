Priyanka Patel’s Empowered Desi brings inclusive Diwali celebration to Coventry

Highlights

Diwali celebration tomorrow kicks off business with ticketed workshops and networking.

Model taps into growing demand for inclusive, heritage-focused experiences.

Platform targets not just south Asians seeking cultural connection, but everyone.

Creating cultural belonging

Priyanka Patel, curator of The Empowered Desi, a new events platform for south Asians seeking cultural connection, is here with a Diwali celebration on Saturday (18) at Fargo Village in Coventry. The venture was born from personal experience – Patel felt "isolated and neglected" growing up without many south Asian friends. Spotting a gap in the market, she's now building a business around creating inclusive spaces for south Asians regardless of religious or regional background.

Diwali-themed , Paint N Sip event in Coventry marks the venture's next partnership with local business Sugar and Spice, Patel is offering a ticketed experience featuring diya decorating workshops, Indian grazing boards with chai, and jewellery stations where guests can take home jhumkas and bangles. The Diwali format combines cultural celebration with networking opportunities, with south Asian attire preferred.

Empowerment through experience

I couldn't talk about the festivals we celebrate, the type of Indian food we have, and also the clothes we wear for special occasions," Patel told BBC."I felt that I couldn't express my individuality, which in turn affected my confidence and self-worth." She realised that lack of cultural belonging represented an untapped market.

The business model centres on experiential events that blend tradition with social connection. The first workshop held on September (20) focused on bento cake decorating, a trendy format paired with south Asian networking. Patel aims for attendees to "feel empowered and inspired."

With South Asian Heritage Month highlighting the importance of cultural spaces, The Empowered Desi positions itself at the intersection of community building and commercial viability. Patel's betting that others share her experience and are willing to pay for a sense of belonging.

