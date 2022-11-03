Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film Love Again pushed to May 2023; actress drops new still on social media

Based on the successful 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, Love Again was previously titled Text for You and It’s All Coming Back to Me.

A still from Love Again (Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently visiting her home country India, will next be seen in the upcoming Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again.

Based on the successful German film SMS fur Dich (2016) by Karoline Herfurth, Love Again was previously titled Text for You and It’s All Coming Back to Me. The film sees Chopra alongside actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Chopra took to Instagram and shared new stills from the film which shows her and Heughan sitting across from each other in a restaurant, giving a pretty adorable toast by bumping together two cheeseburgers. The actress also said the film will feature new music from Celine Dion.

“Love Again movie coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

The film revolves around Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra) who is struggling with the loss of her fiancé. To cope with her loss, Mira sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number. However, what Mira doesn’t know is that his number has been reassigned to a man named Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob, a journalist, becomes entranced by Mira’s beautiful and confessional text messages. And when Rob is assigned to write a profile the legendary Celine Dion, who is playing herself, he will enlist the megastar’s help to figure out how to meet Mira, and how to win her heart.

Sony Pictures India on Thursday also said Love Again will now enter cinemas on May 12, 2023. The release of the American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has been delayed several times in the past. It was last scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

Sony Pictures India shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter handle.

“It’s a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan, and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy Love Again, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion,” the studio said in a tweet.

