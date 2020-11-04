Priyanka Chopra revisits her first 3 films: Back to where it all started

Murtuza Iqbal







In 2020, Priyanka Chopra completes 20 years in the show business and has been celebrating the milestone by sharing multiple posts with the hashtag, #20in2020. A few days ago, she had posted about winning the Miss World crown and today, the actress posted about her first three films, Thamizhan, The Hero, and Andaaz.

Priyanka captioned the post as, “Back to where it all started… #20in2020 Seems like another lifetime now… back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected. Can’t agree more lala paaji @larabhupathi… We were such kaccha papads (novices) !😉😂 Thank you for your beautiful words… you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met ❤️ Thamizhan – 2002 Late #GVenkateswaran sir #AbdulMajith sir #Vijay sir The Hero – 2003 #AnilSharma @iamsunnydeol @realpz Andaaz – 2003 Late #RajKanwar #SuneelDarshan @akshaykumar @larabhupathi #20in2020.”

The video features Lara Dutta and the actress has stated, “Working with Priyanka in Andaaz, very very special. Especially if you have had that kind of history together, for her to be one of my first female co-stars that I worked with. Both of us were really, I have to say kachcha papads. We really didn’t know much about the industry. So, it was really good to have, you know, watching each other’s back. I still remember shooting on the sand dunes in South Africa and the entire unit left us on the sand dunes in a silhouette shot. Packed up and moved away and left us two green horns dancing to some random song on sand dunes while everybody just left. And we had no clue because we were being so dedicated and focused that nobody told us that it was a cut.”

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in The White Tiger which will release on Netflix. The actress also has projects like We Can be Heroes, Text For You and The Matrix 4 in her kitty.







Meanwhile, Lara Dutte will be seen in BellBottom which also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.





