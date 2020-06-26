Priyanka Chopra: Quarantine for me has been truly humbling

Priyanka Chopra was one of the female stars who featured on Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special that premiered on Facebook. The actress spoke about how quarantine has been for her and how she feels privileged to be in the position she is.

PeeCee stated, “Quarantine for me has been truly humbling. I come from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of COVID just makes me realize how much of a privileged position I have, just because I have a home that I can quarantine in. I have the ability to stay with my family, my husband. Being a child of two doctors I am truly in awe of everyone on the frontline who stepped up to take care of us.” Priyanka introduced Emily Langlois, a nurse, who has given up everything to work on the frontline.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_J-SUHr3O5w" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Well, a lot of other female celebs like Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Blake Lively, Caverne Cox, Patti LuPone, Janelle Monae, Gigi Hadid, Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, and Tiffany Hadish were a part of Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s projects, the actress was last seen on the big screen in The Sky Is Pink which released last year. While she currently doesn’t have any Bollywood film in her kitty, she will be seen in two Netflix movies, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. The latter also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.