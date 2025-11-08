Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra trolled for Last Christmas desi version as fans call it ‘auto-tuned disaster’

The actor’s singing comeback for Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma splits the internet, with netizens calling the Hindi remake “unnecessary” and “off-key.”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas desi version draws backlash fans say ‘she ruined the song’

Instagram Screengrab/sonymusicsoundtracks
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her singing comeback after almost a decade
  • Sings a desi version of Wham!’s Last Christmas for Gurinder Chadha’s new film
  • Netizens call it “auto-tuned” and “butchering” a classic
  • Priyanka posts a cryptic message after backlash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her comeback to singing with Last Christmas (Desi Version), a Hindi take on Wham!’s iconic 1984 track, for Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming festive musical Christmas Karma. The song, featuring Hindi lyrics set to George Michael’s familiar tune, marks Priyanka’s first major music project in nearly ten years and has quickly become a major talking point online.

Priyanka Chopra Last Christmas desi version Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas desi version draws backlash fans say ‘she ruined the song’ Instagram Screengrab/sonymusicsoundtracks


Why Priyanka Chopra sang the desi version of Last Christmas

Chadha’s film Christmas Karma, starring Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George, is a multicultural holiday drama set for release on 14 November across the UK, Ireland, and the US. Priyanka recorded Last Christmas (Desi Version) especially for the film’s soundtrack, which also includes songs by Gary Barlow, Nitin Sawhney, Pixie Lott and Boy George.

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyanka said, “Gurinder Chadha is a dear friend and I’m so happy to support her in my little way. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences.”


How fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas song

Soon after the song was released, social media turned ruthless. A Reddit thread featuring the clip exploded with criticism.
One user wrote, “She killed the song. Literally murdered this beautiful classic.” Another said, “George Michael is rolling in his grave.”

Others mocked the language mix, saying, “Ya toh pura gaana English mai gaa lo ya toh Hindi mai.” Many called the track “overly auto-tuned” and questioned whether the voice even sounded real.

Even some loyal fans were not kind. “I love her but no, just no,” read one comment. Another added, “Lip sync is bad, stop her please.”

Still, a few voices praised her for taking a risk and trying something cross-cultural.


Priyanka’s cryptic response amid trolling

After a wave of trolling, Priyanka seemed to subtly respond on Instagram. On Saturday, she posted a story saying, “So many people have inspired me to be nothing like them.”

Priyanka Chopra Last Christmas desi version Priyanka's Instagram story Instagram Screengrab/priyankachopra


What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

While Christmas Karma adds a festive credit to her name, Priyanka’s big screen comeback is already lined up. She is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s next film SSMB29 (Globetrotter) alongside Mahesh Babu. For now, though, Last Christmas (Desi Version) has divided the internet right down the middle, and everyone seems to have an opinion on it.

gurinder chadhachristmas karmadesi versionpriyanka chopra

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Karan Johar

Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions

Getty Images

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions chooses outsiders after 500-audition hunt for newcomers in Bollywood

Highlights

  • Dharma Productions to introduce a boy and girl with no industry links
  • Over 500 auditions held across India
  • Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel confirm the major talent search
  • Move seen as shift from star kids to fresh faces
  • Identities of debutants yet to be revealed

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are betting big on fresh talent. The studio is launching two newcomers in Bollywood after what’s being called its largest-ever talent hunt, which spanned more than 500 auditions from across India. The aim, insiders say, is to find raw, authentic performers, not familiar surnames.

Karan Johar Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us