Priyanka Chopra trolled for Last Christmas desi version as fans call it ‘auto-tuned disaster’

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her singing comeback after almost a decade

Sings a desi version of Wham!’s Last Christmas for Gurinder Chadha’s new film

Netizens call it “auto-tuned” and “butchering” a classic

Priyanka posts a cryptic message after backlash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her comeback to singing with Last Christmas (Desi Version), a Hindi take on Wham!’s iconic 1984 track, for Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming festive musical Christmas Karma. The song, featuring Hindi lyrics set to George Michael’s familiar tune, marks Priyanka’s first major music project in nearly ten years and has quickly become a major talking point online.

Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas desi version draws backlash fans say ‘she ruined the song’ Instagram Screengrab/sonymusicsoundtracks





Why Priyanka Chopra sang the desi version of Last Christmas

Chadha’s film Christmas Karma, starring Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George, is a multicultural holiday drama set for release on 14 November across the UK, Ireland, and the US. Priyanka recorded Last Christmas (Desi Version) especially for the film’s soundtrack, which also includes songs by Gary Barlow, Nitin Sawhney, Pixie Lott and Boy George.

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyanka said, “Gurinder Chadha is a dear friend and I’m so happy to support her in my little way. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences.”





How fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas song

Soon after the song was released, social media turned ruthless. A Reddit thread featuring the clip exploded with criticism.

One user wrote, “She killed the song. Literally murdered this beautiful classic.” Another said, “George Michael is rolling in his grave.”

Others mocked the language mix, saying, “Ya toh pura gaana English mai gaa lo ya toh Hindi mai.” Many called the track “overly auto-tuned” and questioned whether the voice even sounded real.

Even some loyal fans were not kind. “I love her but no, just no,” read one comment. Another added, “Lip sync is bad, stop her please.”

Still, a few voices praised her for taking a risk and trying something cross-cultural.





Priyanka’s cryptic response amid trolling

After a wave of trolling, Priyanka seemed to subtly respond on Instagram. On Saturday, she posted a story saying, “So many people have inspired me to be nothing like them.”

Priyanka's Instagram story Instagram Screengrab/priyankachopra





What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

While Christmas Karma adds a festive credit to her name, Priyanka’s big screen comeback is already lined up. She is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s next film SSMB29 (Globetrotter) alongside Mahesh Babu. For now, though, Last Christmas (Desi Version) has divided the internet right down the middle, and everyone seems to have an opinion on it.