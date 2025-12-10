Skip to content
Priya Dogra named Channel 4 chief executive as broadcaster pushes deeper into digital shift

Dogra’s Sky and Warner Bros Discovery background places her at the centre of Channel 4’s digital plans and new production strategy.

Priya Dogra Channel 4

Priya Dogra named Channel 4 Chief Executive ahead of the broadcaster’s in-house push

Linkedin/Priya Dogra
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 10, 2025
Highlights:

  • Priya Dogra to take charge of Channel 4 in March 2026
  • Former Warner Bros. Discovery and Sky senior exec replaces Alex Mahon
  • Jonathan Allan stays on as interim CEO until Dogra arrives
  • Appointment comes as Channel 4 expands digital plans and in-house production
  • Board says Dogra brings extensive experience across programming, deals and strategy

Channel 4 has confirmed Priya Dogra as its next chief executive, placing the long-serving media executive at the centre of the broadcaster’s digital and in-house production reset. The decision arrives as Channel 4 pushes its new programme strategy and prepares for major structural changes across the business.

Priya Dogra Channel 4 Priya Dogra named Channel 4 Chief Executive ahead of the broadcaster's in-house push


Who is Priya Dogra and why Channel 4 picked her

Dogra has worked in television across the US, Europe and the UK for more than 20 years. Her most recent post is at Sky, where she oversees advertising, data and newer revenue streams. Before that, she spent 14 years at Time Warner, WarnerMedia and later Warner Bros. Discovery, leading their EMEA division.

Her work there touched almost every area: commissioning, production, commercial deals, and investment. She also handled original series for HBO and HBO Max during a period of rapid expansion.
Channel 4 chair Geoff Cooper called her “an outstanding executive” and pointed to her record in commercial growth and digital change.

Priya Dogra Channel 4 Channel 4 confirms Priya Dogra as its next leader during a wide digital shift


How Priya Dogra’s appointment fits Channel 4’s digital plans

Channel 4 has spent the past year setting out a digital-first plan intended to reshape the broadcaster by 2030. The goal is simple: turn the organisation into a public service streamer with a lighter headcount and a structure built for online viewing.

Part of that shift includes more production outside London, new office plans, and fewer smaller linear channels. Channel 4 also wants more control of the shows it commissions. That includes a move into in-house production for the first time, after changes in the Media Act opened the door.

Dogra’s background in strategy and investment sits perfectly with this. She has overseen mergers, acquisitions and corporate planning, giving the board a leader who knows how to manage long-term projects during industry change.


Priya Dogra Channel 4 Priya Dogra arrive on the red carpet ahead of the "Madres Paralelas" screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival


What changes to expect under the new Channel 4 CEO

Dogra will start in March 2026, which gives her time to prepare for a business already deep into restructuring. Jonathan Allan, who has been interim CEO since Alex Mahon’s exit, will stay in place until then.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 also laid out plans for a Creative Investment Fund to buy stakes in independent producers. Dogra said she sees Channel 4’s role as central to British culture, stressing its mission to reflect voices across the UK.

What happens next

The handover process will run through 2025. For now, the broadcaster continues its cost, staffing and commissioning changes. Dogra becomes Channel 4’s eighth CEO, stepping into one of the most watched roles in British television. Her arrival comes at a point when the broadcaster is trying to steady itself and prepare for a market that keeps changing pace.

channel 4chief executivedigital changepriya dogra

