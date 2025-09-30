Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

No VAT on private healthcare ahead of November budget: Streeting

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes in the November budget to address a fiscal gap that economists estimate at tens of billions of pounds.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting has ruled out imposing VAT on private healthcare ahead of the November budget. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 30, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

UK will not impose a sales tax on private healthcare, health secretary Wes Streeting said on Tuesday, following reports that the government was considering the option ahead of the November 26 budget.

"It's not happening," Streeting told the BBC.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes in the November budget to address a fiscal gap that economists estimate at tens of billions of pounds.

This has led to speculation about where cuts or increases might be made.

Reeves said on Monday that she would honour Labour’s manifesto pledge not to increase sales tax, known as value added tax (VAT), national insurance contributions or income tax rates.

She added that there would still be hard choices to make in November.

private healthcarerachel reevesuk budgetvatwes streeting

Related News

Starmer urges Labour unity to defeat Reform's ‘racist deportation plan’
News

Starmer urges Labour unity to defeat Reform's ‘racist deportation plan’

Deadly stampede in India rally for actor Vijay kills 39
News

Deadly stampede in India rally for actor Vijay kills 39

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards
News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards

More For You

Nemubhai Chandaria OBE

Chandaria was a founding member of the Institute of Jainology (IoJ) and served as its chairman for more than three decades.

getty images

Tributes paid to Nemubhai Chandaria OBE, Jain leader and community pioneer

TRIBUTES have been paid to Nemubhai Chandaria OBE, who passed away last Saturday (27) at the age of 86.

Community leaders, family and friends remembered him as a pioneering figure in the global Jain community and an advocate of faith, culture and service.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gandhi-statue

The plinth of the statue, which depicts Gandhi in a seated pose, was marked with graffiti. (Photo credit: X)

getty images

Gandhi statue defaced in London days before Gandhi Jayanti, probe underway

THE INDIAN High Commission in London has condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square, which was found defaced on Monday. The incident comes just days ahead of the annual Gandhi Jayanti event scheduled at the site on October 2.

The plinth of the statue, which depicts Gandhi in a seated pose, was marked with graffiti. The mission said the matter has been reported to local authorities and its officials are working at the site to help restore the monument.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer’s personal ratings have fallen since he took office, prompting speculation about whether he can reverse Labour’s decline. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Reuters

Starmer to urge patience, says Labour must take on Reform UK

Highlights:

  • Starmer to tell Labour members to stay committed to his long-term plan
  • Labour faces pressure from Reform UK under Nigel Farage
  • Opinion polls show Labour trailing Reform despite four years to next election
  • Leadership questions emerge as Starmer’s ratings fall

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will ask Labour members to stay committed to his plan for Britain when he addresses the party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves said that while no companies had signed up yet, several business organisations support the initiative.

Getty Images

Reeves plans to tackle long-term youth unemployment

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves will offer guaranteed paid work placements to young people who have been unemployed or out of education for 18 months, with those refusing the offer facing possible loss of benefits.

She is expected to outline the plan in her speech to Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, promising "nothing less than the abolition of long-term youth unemployment."

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

In her first speech as Home Secretary to the Labour conference, Mahmood will also say that migrants should achieve a high standard of English and that she intends to be a 'tough' minister. (Photo: Getty Images)

Migrants must work, avoid benefits, and volunteer under new plan

Highlights:

  • Migrants seeking UK residency must work, avoid benefits, and volunteer
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to outline new plan at Labour conference
  • Labour says proposal contrasts with Reform Party’s pledge to abolish permanent residence
  • Keir Starmer calls Reform’s migration plan "racist"

MIGRANTS wanting to settle in the UK will need to have a job, not claim benefits, and take part in community work under new plans to be set out by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us