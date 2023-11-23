Prince William ducks question on ‘bank balance’

A YOUNG boy questioned Prince William about his “bank balance” during his visit to the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester.

Amir Hassan, 11, asked the Prince of Wales, “How much do you have in your bank account?” The royal responded with a laugh, confessing, “I didn’t know.”

Members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, typically refrain from carrying cash due to security concerns.

Upon King Charles’s accession, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, valued at about $1.3 billion (£1.03bn), reports said.

The Duchy, established by King Edward III in 1337, comprises farmland, property and businesses, serving as a financial source for the heir to the throne.

The king used it to support the life and public activities of the heir and immediate family, a practice continued by William.

The exchange took place during the prince’s engagement (above) at the youth project last Thursday (16), when he announced a £100,000 scheme aimed at curbing youth violence in collaboration with Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, media reports said.

As William immersed himself in the art project at the Hideaway Youth Project, the children invited him to join in cutting out “empowering” hairstyles from magazines.

It prompted the prince to joke, “I’m literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing.”

William also engaged in a game of pool.

His visit to Manchester’s Moss Side community reflected William’s commitment to addressing the issue of youth violence.

The £100,000 funding is set to establish a threeyear employment, skills and training programme for at-risk youth. This initiative aims to combat the root causes of youth violence through targeted mentoring and activities.

Speaking at the event, Burnham said, “This is absolutely about the next chapter of Greater Manchester.”

During the visit, William also met mothers who had lost children to violence.

In addition to the funding for the initiative, the Prince’s Royal Foundation pledged £25,000 to the project. This money will cover the cost of IT equipment and the refurbishment of a recording studio, further contributing to the support of youth initiatives in the region, reports said.