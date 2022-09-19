Website Logo
  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

EUROPE

Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the Channel and focus on ‘agritourism’ at home

His appeal comes amid reports that around 2,000 Albanians are camping in France ready to take small boats to the UK.

An inflatable craft carrying migrants crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on August 4, 2022 off the coast of Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama urged his country’s youngsters to invest their money in tourism businesses instead of paying people smugglers who promise to help them cross the English Channel into Britain illegally.

His appeal comes amid reports that around 2,000 Albanians are camping in Dunkirk and Calais in France expecting to ride in small boats to the UK’s shores.

According to Britain’s Border Force officials, Albanians accounted for up to 60 per cent of the recent arrivals, a sharp jump compared to the figures last year.

Rama conceded his country could not offer opportunities at par with the UK and Germany but the Balkan nation still held promises for those who “really want to make their own success through work”.

According to him, the £20,000 to £30,000 which migrants pay people smugglers for facilitating their dangerous trip across the Channel could be spent on “agritourism” businesses in their family landholdings.

With his government’s readiness to provide financial support, such businesses could become more profitable than jobs in the UK, Rama said.

“You can make a lot more money than you can from an ordinary job in the UK unless you get involved with criminal networks that may lure you in with stories of more income but which ultimately lead to hell,” The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

He also warned that Channel crossings would become more difficult and expensive and “most will fail.”

The Albania parliament had last week supported a new memorandum with Britain on sharing criminal and biometric information on migrants from the south-east European nation for fast-tracking their deportation.

Albania also agreed to send senior law enforcement officers to the UK to assist rapid removals of migrants.

More than 2,100 Albanians illegally crossed from northern France to Britain during the first six months of 2022, compared with 815 during the whole of 2021.

There are growing concerns in the UK that criminal gangs involving Albanians are into cannabis farming by adapting agroponic techniques developed in the Balkan country to grow the plants.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
France told to rethink repatriation requests of women who travelled to Syria to join IS
News
Foundation stone-laying ceremony of BAPS temple, called ‘architectural masterpiece’, held in France
HEADLINE STORY
Top court disallows Burkinis in public swimming pools in French city: Interior Minister termed it…
HEADLINE STORY
OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees
News
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine
News
Painful to see Kyiv burning, says engineer fleeing Ukraine
News
Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food
HEADLINE STORY
India steps up evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
News
Indian students make desperate appeal for evacuation from Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian student stuck in…
News
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Gopichand Hinduja pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “Rare to…
South Asians with dementia die younger than white British counterparts:…
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial
British Indians honour the late Queen in Gujarat
Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the…
Doctor suspended for a year for not revealing shoplifting records