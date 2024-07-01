  • Monday, July 01, 2024
Priest sued for £8m for sexual assault and swindling of disciples

Kalia is reported to have portrayed himself as more than a priest-like figure, claiming divinity with a direct link and the ability to communicate with God or manifest God.

The ex-disciples of Kalia are fighting their former guru at London’s High Court. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

Rajinder Kalia, a 68-year-old “guru,” faces a lawsuit for up to £8 million from former disciples who accuse him of falsely presenting himself as ‘God on Earth’ to manipulate and sexually assault them.

According to the Daily Mail, Kalia allegedly used staged videos of miracles, such as squeezing blood from lemons and igniting water, to persuade followers of his divine abilities.

It is alleged that he exploited these claims to exert undue influence over his disciples, resulting in financial exploitation and sexual abuse.

Kalia arrived in England at the age of 21 and subsequently established his own Baba Balak Nath temple in Coventry in 1986.

The lawsuit, unfolding at London’s High Court, involves seven claimants who says that Kalia’s charismatic persona concealed a darker reality of manipulation and abuse.

Barrister Mark Jones, representing the claimants, described Kalia as having presented himself as an incarnation of God through supposed miracles, undermining the disciples’ capacity to freely consent, the newspaper reported.

Among the allegations are claims of non-consensual sexual activities spanning decades.

One woman, who joined Kalia’s temple as a single mother, recounted attending frequent sermons where he allegedly asserted authority over her eternal fate.

She tearfully testified to enduring years of abuse, with Kalia reportedly justifying his actions as similar to those of Hindu deities.

Another woman stated that the abuse began when she was just 13 years old, according to the Daily Mail. She reported the abuse to authorities in 2017 but claims she faced threats and false accusations in retaliation.

Kalia, who resides in a £1.1 million mansion with his wife in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire, denies all allegations.

His legal defence contends that the allegations are part of a coordinated effort to extort him.

