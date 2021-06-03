Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154

News

Pregnant women should be given Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, says Sri Lanka govt

iStock images

By: Swati Rana

THE Sri Lankan advisory committee on communicable diseases of the health ministry has recommended Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women.

Deputy director general of health services Dr. Hemantha Herath told the Daily Mirror since there is no sufficient data on other vaccines, the Committee had recommended only the Sinopharm vaccines to be given to pregnant mothers.

Though Army Commander Shavendra Silva announced on Thursday (3) that the pregnant woman would be given priority when giving Sinopharm vaccine in relevant areas, Dr. Herath said there are certain practical issues in giving vaccines to the pregnant women, the Daily Mail reported.

“However, the family health bureau is in the process of sorting them out. There are certain checks that need to be included in the circular that is to be issued soon in this regard” he said.

He stressed that vaccinating pregnant mothers has not yet commenced, and added it would take some time to finalise the relevant guidelines, and only after that the vaccination could be started.

Moreover, he said he had received several reports that some pregnant mothers have got the vaccines without proper approval from the health ministry.

The attention to vaccinate pregnant mothers in Sri Lanka has been drawn as they come under one of the high-risk categories.

“As it is a very complicated process, the family health bureau is still developing the guidelines,” Dr. Herath revealed.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK organisations demand prompt investigation into attacks on Pakistani journalists
PAKISTAN
Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs meet virtually to discuss Afghan peace
PAKISTAN
US sends oximeter and PPE to Pakistan, Sri Lanka
UK
01 Founders launches tuition-free on-campus coding schools
US
US announces details of global distribution of Covid-19 vaccine doses
News
Blasphemy case: Death sentence for Pakistan’s Christian couple overturned
UK
UK removes Portugal from holiday green list, Shapps confirms
NEWS
China wants more ‘loveable’ image to expand friend circle
News
‘Buckingham Palace banned ethnic minorities from jobs until late 1960s’
UK
UK education czar quits over Johnson’s “inadequate” catch up plan
News
REVEALED: Judges “secret” whistle blowing policy
News
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to premiere on Netflix in July
Singer Neeti Mohan welcomes first child with husband Nihaar Pandya
Karan Johar locks title for his next directorial starring Ranveer…
Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan set for digital premiere on June 11…
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on 48th wedding…
Ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Pakistan to…